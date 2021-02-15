Historic winter storm pummels Midwest, Deep South

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Most of the country is dealing with a historic cold snap and winter storm, leaving millions without power as arctic temperatures continue to grip most of the country.

Oklahoma City has gone a record five days with temperatures below 20 degrees. Snow and ice have caused fiery car and truck pileups on interstates there.

The scene is similar in Texas.

Multi-car pile-ups on interstates shutting down roads as conditions deteriorate. Snow is making it all the way to San Antonio, Houston, and Galveston.

At one point, all of Texas’s 254 counties were under a winter storm warning.

Places in the Mid-South, like Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama, all dealing with snow, ice and bitter cold.

Temperatures in parts of Mississippi could drop into the single digits on top of nearly an inch of ice.

The Pacific Northwest dealing with the system that will next impact the country, bringing a record 11 inches of snow to Seattle.

Freezing rain and sleet causing icing problems around Portland.

The system in the Pacific Northwest will move eastward, bringing another round of snow and ice to Texas and other parts of the Deep South by midweek.