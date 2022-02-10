How space weather took out most of SpaceX’s recently launched satellites

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Just like we have different types of weather here on Earth, there are different types of weather in space. But when it comes to the final frontier, you can’t just check radar on your phone. That’s where the Space Weather Prediction Center comes into the picture.

“We see sunspots on the sun and it’s indicative of a locally complex magnetic structure on the sun. And that produces solar flares and big solar eruptions. When these eruptions occur, they will send a blast of plasmic gas from the sun and magnetic field,” said Bill Murtagh, Program Coordinator at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

The term geomagnetic storm has been in the headlines lately with respect to SpaceX.

SpaceX’s latest launch in early February coincided with a geomagnetic storm, which severely impacted the majority of the satellites. Up to 40 of those 49 satellites will be lost.

Murtagh says the geomagnetic storm that impacted the SpaceX launch was moderate, a level 2 storm on a scale of 1 to 5.

This geomagnetic storm didn’t impact the SpaceX satellites already in orbit, but it did heat up the upper atmosphere that the new satellites would be traveling through. The expansion of the atmosphere increased the drag on the new satellites.

“But this particular launch, because it was the launch phase, they let them loose at around 210 kilometers, and then they begin this process to get up a couple of hundred kilometers higher. That location, that couple hundred kilometers, that’s where the density was pretty bad, and they just couldn’t escape to get up there. And they lost 40 of the 49 satellites. It was all to do with the density of the environment right when those spacecraft were released,” Murtagh said.

But what exactly is a geomagnetic (solar) storm?

“The sun shoots a magnet out into space, and sometimes right towards Earth. When it hits Earth’s magnetic field, we have two magnets coming together and there’s going to be a reaction. That’s how we describe a geomagnetic storm,” Murtagh said.

Major geomagnetic storms can cause major disruptions to our technology, including the power grid.

“The electric power grid across this country has some vulnerability. And we’re doing a lot. We’re working very closely with power grid owners and operators to get the procedures in place to protect those assets and keep the lights on. But these vulnerabilities all do exist. And what might happen during these extreme events does still cause concern,” Murtagh said.

Just like we have historic weather events, there have been big solar events through time.

Murtagh said there was one back in 1859 that was so intense the Northern Lights were visible in Cuba and Central America! A storm in 1921 led to some of the railway stations catching fire in New York City due to the induced currents. Murtagh said a more recent event in 2003 affected technology around the world.

“So, these outbreaks occur every so often. We typically see one to two per eleven year solar cycle, and we’re approaching our next solar maximum now which is expected in 2025. So expect to hear more from us with the increased activity likely in the next three to five years,” Murtagh said.

The Space Weather Prediction Center’s focus is to get this crucial information on space weather to the hands of those who can keep our lives uninterrupted.

“Our key purpose at the Space Weather Prediction Center is to get the information to the hands of the people who are operating the equipment so that they can do what’s necessary so your viewers never really know much about the space weather event. We get it into the hands of the power grid operators, the satellite operators, and so on, so they can do what’s necessary. That’s kind of our key primary responsibility — to get that information to them,” Murtagh said.

Major geomagnetic storms cause disruptions, but they also cause colorful displays. The Northern Lights are famous and a popular bucket list item for many.

“And when we do have big storms, granted it makes things very busy in our operations center, but it might also result in the aurora being visible as far south as North Carolina. So keep an eye on the space weather conditions and maybe we get a storm that does just that,” Murtagh said.