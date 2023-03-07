RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We know North Carolina can pack a punch when it comes to severe weather, but when a watch or warning is issued, do you know what that means for you?

“The difference between a watch and a warning is very simple,” explained Nick Petro, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh. “A watch means it’s possible, then ingredients are there it may happen, it may not happen. Whereas a warning means it’s imminent. You want to immediately take action to protect yourself.”

It’s the National Weather Service that issues those important warnings so that you know you need to take shelter. You need multiple ways to get that information, however.

Your county’s local Emergency Managers can set up calls or texts when warnings are issued (like Ready Wake alerts for residents of Wake County. You can sign up for those here *READY WAKE ALERTS – Sign In (everbridge.net)) Wireless Emergency Alerts for Tornado and Flash Flood warnings will also trigger on your phone like an Amber Alert, but the best way to get weather warnings is through a NOAA weather radio.

“It’s a great tool, a great investment to alert you, particularly at night,” Petro said.

He also says having that added layer of warning can be a lifesaver, especially when most of our severe weather in North Carolina occurs at night.

“Nighttime severe weather is especially dangerous in Central North Carolina, so make sure you have a way such as a NOAA weather radio to wake you up in the middle of the night if severe weather strikes,” he explained.