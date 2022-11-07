RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Tuesday morning a total Lunar Eclipse will occur, and with clouds clearing away overnight, we should be able to see it here in North Carolina—but only if you’re up very early.

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Moon, Earth and Sun are all lined up, with the Earth’s shadow covering up the Moon. There are technically “two” eclipses since there are two parts of Earth’s shadow: the Penumbra and the Umbra, but we typically only focus on the Umbral Eclipse, which is when the Moon turns red.

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will begin just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning when the Moon enters Earth’s outer shadow (the Penumbra). When this happens, the Moon will only look slightly darker in color.

Since this is a Total Lunar Eclipse, all of the Moon will be in the Earth’s inner shadow, the Umbra. This will give the moon a slight reddish look, which you will notice when the partial eclipse begins at 4:09 a.m.

Totality starts at 5:16 a.m. which is when the Moon will appear completely red in color. Maximum eclipse occurs just before 6 a.m. but by this point it might become more difficult to view as the sky gets brighter ahead of the 6:43 sunrise Tuesday morning. (Twilight begins at 5:16 a.m. Tuesday)

To understand more how a lunar eclipse works, here’s a fun craft and experiment you can do with your family!

You will need:

At least two Styrofoam balls of different sizes, one to be the Moon, one to be the Earth. (You can make one for the Sun as well, but for this experiment you don’t need a physical Sun)

A flashlight to act as the Sun

2-3 dowel rods (optional)

Instructions:

Have two people either hold the Earth and Moon in a nearly straight line or use the dowel rods to prop them up. Make sure you turn out the lights so you can see the full effect!

Turn on the flashlight and shine it toward the Earth. Notice because the Earth is larger than the moon, the shadow totally takes over. This would be a total eclipse!

If you move the flashlight to the left or right, you’ll notice the two shadows we mentioned before: the outer shadow, and the inner shadow, or the Penumbra and Umbra.

In real life, it would be the Earth moving around the Sun (and the Moon moving around the Earth) but for our experiment, it’s much easier to move the flashlight. However, if you’re doing this with multiple people, to make it more realistic, whoever is the Sun should stay in place, and the Earth and Moon should move around them to create the same effect.

That said, you still learn about the eclipse no matter what method you choose!

So next time you hear about an eclipse, think of this experiment and how you were able to see the Earth’s two shadows on the Moon.

We will experience another Total Solar Eclipse in April of 2024, and to learn how that works, just do this experiment again, but put the moon in front of the Sun so the Moon’s shadow falls on the Earth.