RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s day three of Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and CBS 17 wants to help you get ready for traveling in winter weather.

First of all, if you don’t have to get out when the weather is bad: don’t. But if you do, make sure your car is in good condition and that it has a full tank of gas to give the car some extra weight.

Also make sure you keep an emergency kit in your car that has blankets, clothes, water and extra tools. Click here for what you should keep not only in your car’s emergency kit, but also your home’s as well.

When you hit the road, also make sure to let someone know! Tell them when you leave, where you’re going, and then when you get there. Also make sure your phone battery is fully charged so you can stay in contact with your loved ones and call for help if needed.

Make sure when you’re driving in winter weather to slow down and don’t use your cruise control. If you go too fast, it’s easier to lose traction. If you do lose traction, don’t panic, take your foot off the gas and gently steer your car into the skid. Also, try not to overcorrect.

When it’s time for you to stop, either at a light, or for whatever reason, don’t slam on your brakes, pump them.

Bridges will also ice over before the main roads. Bridges don’t have the added warmth of the ground to protect them from freezing, so even if the road is just wet, the bridge could be icy, so approach them with caution on cold days.

Bottom line: stay in if you can when the weather is bad, but if you have to be out, take it slow and use common sense.