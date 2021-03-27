Hundreds without power after severe storms hit central NC; another round forecast for Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of customers were without power after severe storms moved through Raleigh and surrounding areas Saturday afternoon.

Two tornado warnings were issued after radar indicated a twister was possible in storms before 6 p.m.

Nearly 900 customers just south of the Five Points area in Raleigh are without power, according to Duke Energy.

About 750 customers were also in the dark southeast of Sanford after the storms hit, Duke Energy reported.

There were no reports of major damage or injuries from the storms.

Another round of severe weather is forecast for Sunday.

Sunday will continue to be mostly cloudy and will have the higher threat of severe weather. Once again storms are most likely to move through in the afternoon as temperatures warm to near 80 degrees.

All of central North Carolina is under a Slight Risk of severe weather Sunday, which is a level 2 on the 1 to 5 scale.

Areas along the North Carolina-Virginia line are now in an Enhanced Risk, which is a level 3 on the 1 to 5 scale. Damaging wind, hail, and even tornadoes will be possible Sunday afternoon ahead of a stronger cold front.