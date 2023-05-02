RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The forecast cone is one of the most recognizable images during hurricane season, but it’s only part of the tropical weather story.

“Right now, the cone you can think of like the cover of a book,” Dr. Michael Brennan said, the Director of the National Hurricane Center. “It does provide useful information about where the center of a tropical storm or hurricane might go over the next few days, so it is sort of a big picture overview, of ‘hey, this could move near me, or somewhere near me over the next few days,’ but it really doesn’t tell you much beyond that.”

As Dr. Brennan explained, the forecast cone is just that: the forecast of where the center of the tropical storm or hurricane may go, but impacts can be felt outside that forecast cone.

“You can’t look at the cone just to say, ‘oh I’m at risk from this storm’. It’s more of a hey, there’s a storm here, this is where the center might go, and you have to go and look at more information on the hazards to get the details,” he said.

There have been improvements to the forecast cone in the last few years, but Brennan said they’re trying to figure out the best way to present not just the forecast, but all the possible dangers the storm can bring, even those felt well outside the cone.

He said to remember this when you look at that forecast cone:

“Less attention on the details of the track and the intensity forecast, and more of a focus on the storm surge, the rainfall flooding, the wind hazards, the rip currents and surf,” Dr. Brennan said. “Because those are the things that actually kill people, that people need to take precautions for.”

Wednesday we will talk more about what our biggest risks are in central North Carolina during hurricane season. Monday we talked about the importance of getting prepared, and you can find that information here.