Hurricane season begins June 1, but May storms becoming more common

Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but the first named storm of the season does not always follow the calendar. In 2016, the first named storm of the year, Alex, became a hurricane in January. May has been a recently active month for tropical activity, even though it is not a part of hurricane season. Since 2015, every year has featured at least one named storm in May. It is the least common month for storms of the major months of the season, which runs until November 30. The peak of the season is September 10, and the month of September has had almost 100 named storms in the last 20 years alone.

This year, the first named storm of the year will be Arthur. This list is the same list used in 2014 as the naming lists are on 6 year rotations. North Carolinians will remember Arthur from 2014 as having brushed the Outer Banks as a category 2 storm on July 4th. Only 8 storms formed in 2014, and Arthur was the only one to strike the US.

The first month of the season, June, features only a few areas that are favorable for development due to ocean water taking longer to warm up than land. Usually, we look into the Gulf of Mexico, Western Caribbean, and near The Bahamas for development. As the season goes on, we begin to look farther out into the Atlantic Ocean.