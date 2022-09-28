RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm, clocking in wind speeds at a 150 miles per hour. North Carolina Emergency Management is watching the storm as impacts are expected in the state.

For Wednesday, NC Emergency Management is still forecasting sunny and dry conditions- a stark difference to what residents in Florida are experiencing.

While they predict mostly dry conditions for Thursday, the agency says rain chances will increase across southeast North Carolina overnight. They expect coastal flooding could develop mostly because of winds.

The heaviest rain is expected Friday through Saturday. Ian is forecasted to become a tropical storm by the time it reaches North Carolina this weekend. Damaging wind gusts could get as high as 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will be widespread throughout the state on Friday during the day and continue through Saturday night. NC Emergency Management expects the highest chance of strong winds, coastal flooding and isolated tornadoes are expected during this time.

Those two to five inches of rain could flood local streams and rivers. However, NWS expects flood risk of main rivers in central North Carolina will remain low because recent dry conditions.

NWS expects the slight risk of tornadoes would most be south and east of Raleigh.

Come Sunday, emergency management officials say weaker rain is expected. Showers will likely carry from Sunday to Monday but they predict rainfall rates and coverage will be lower.

Still- flood threats remain. That potential is most likely along the North Carolina- Virginia border.