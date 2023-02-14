RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cold, then warm, sunny, then rainy — weather the last few weeks has been all over the place!

But the up and down does more than confuse you, it can make you sick.

“I definitely think that these big changes in weather add to people feeling ill in a few different ways,” explained Dr. Edwin Kim, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at UNC.

He says when the weather isn’t consistent our bodies can react in a negative way, which makes us feel bad.

“Our bodies actually see these big changes in temperature almost as a type of stress, a physical stress,” he said. “So our bodies respond to that by kicking out a hormone called cortisol, and that can actually reduce our immune systems a little bit and may set us up to be more sick as well.”

In addition to the wonky weather literally stressing out our bodies, it can trigger seasonal allergies as pollen starts to develop. Even though it might seem early, Dr. Kim said to get your allergy medicines now.

“Preventing the symptoms is far easier than treating them once they’re really bad,” he explained. “So for those people who know they’re going to have springtime allergies, starting that medication right now is going to be most effective at helping you have a good spring.”

He also says dressing in layers to keep your body temperature more consistent can do wonders for keeping you feeling good, but also so can just basic hygiene, like washing your hands.

However, in addition to keeping your hands clean, Kim says don’t forget your nose.

“The Neti Pot is basically trying to wash all those germs as well as the pollen out of your nose,” Dr. Kim said. “It’s not a medicine so you can’t get addicted to it, there really shouldn’t be any side effects. But it kind of makes sense: you’re washing that junk out before it can make your immune system angry.”

Typical symptoms or discomfort due to fluctuating weather include allergy-like irritations like runny or stuffy nose and coughing, but also bone or muscle aches.

Dr. Kim said basic over-the-counter antihistamine, as well as ibuprofen or Tylenol, should help relieve those discomforts.