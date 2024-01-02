RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s now official, 2023 was the hottest year on record in the Triangle. 63.8° was the average temperature for the year, breaking the record set back in 1990 of 62.8° by a full degree; it wasn’t even close.

Back-to-back days in September reaching 102° definitely helped that number; 102° was the hottest high temperature of 2023.

It wasn’t just us experiencing the hottest year. The entire globe also checked in at number one. Here’s a graph that shows how earth’s temperatures have changed since 1850.

The blue line shows what temps would be if we removed the impacts humans have made. We’re talking mainly about greenhouse gas (e.g. CO2) emissions. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, our planet is hotter now than at any time in at least the past 125,000 years.

A warm atmosphere also means warm oceans. 2023 sticks out like a sore thumb on this graph.

Warm oceans mean stronger hurricanes, coral bleaching, and most dangerous of all, ocean current disruptions.

Climate change is having direct impacts now in North Carolina. Growing seasons are longer which extends the allergy season. Also, winter temps aren’t as cold, meaning less snow for the mountains. The transition seasons aren’t as transitional anymore, meaning more mosquitos, and hotter temps in the summer means more A/C running, and less cash in your wallet.