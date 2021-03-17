Know where to go when severe weather strikes

The first step to preparing for severe weather is having a plan in place for you and your family. Seconds count when in a severe weather situation, and you want to know what to do ahead of the storms.

The safest place to be in your home is in a basement or storm cellar. If you do not have a basement, you want to be in the lowest level of your home and in the interior of that ground floor.

Think of it as finding the “heart of the house” in the center of your home. You want a space that is away from doors and has no windows. Put as many walls between you and the exterior of your home.

That space may be a closet, under the stairs, or the bathroom. Once you are there, crouch down low and put your hands over your head. Avoid seeking shelter near large and heavy objects as they could be knocked down in your vicinity.

Make sure everyone in the house has on shoes in case there is debris. If you have a bike helmet or football helmet, utilize those as well. That can protect your head and neck from injury. If you do not have a helmet, use blankets, pillows or cushions to protect your head.

If you live in a mobile home and severe weather is heading your way, find shelter elsewhere. Have a plan in place and know where to go ahead of the storms. If you do not have another sturdy shelter to go to, leave your mobile home and lie down in the lowest-lying area near you. Be sure to cover your head with your hands.

If you reside in an apartment, you also want to go to the lowest level and the most interior place away from windows to shelter during the storm. You can reach out to your apartment complex to see if they have a severe weather plan.

It is also a good idea to have a flashlight with you with fresh batteries in case the power goes out. Also make sure your electronic devices, including your phones, are fully charged ahead of the weather. Ensure that you have a way to get any weather alerts.

These tips may seem easy, but they could easily safe your life. Take the time to plan now, so you are prepared later.