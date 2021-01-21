Latest outlook looks mild for February, start of Spring

With the bulk of January behind us, it’s a good time to reflect on the winter months so far while looking ahead to February and beyond.

Although Mother Nature has thrown us the cold shoulder from time to time, we haven’t had a real taste of the brutal cold or snow.

December of 2020 had a trace of snow for the Triangle, with a trace reported so far in January.

On Thursday, the Climate Prediction Center issued their one-month outlook for February.

One quick glance and you can see a good chunk of the country is looking at above normal temperatures.

This is mainly due to the continued La Niña this winter. In North Carolina, La Niña usually leads to a warmer and drier winter.

For us in central North Carolina, that doesn’t mean we won’t have some cold spells. But overall, temperatures are forecast to be above normal.

Looking ahead to the first few months of spring, the CPC is also anticipating temperatures to remain above normal as a whole.

Climatologically speaking, the winter season is December, January and February, with the spring season encompassing March, April and May.

La Niña is not forecast to weaken until Spring.