Locals enjoying the Spring temperatures

“This is amazing weather for February 3rd!” exclaimed Sarah Peters, a dog walker in Shelley Lake Park in Raleigh.

“It’s so wonderful,” said Shelly Greer, a walker through Shelley Lake Park. “We were just talking about how we wished it would stay like this everyday to walk. It’s the perfect temperature.”

With temperatures almost to 70 by lunch time, dozens of people were taking advantage of the walking trails at Shelley Lake Park in Raleigh. People who frequent the park enjoy it not just for its beauty, but also for the bald eagle nest not far from North Hills Drive.

Greer stated, “My walking partner and I love to come walk at Shelley Lake because we love the birds, and we’re especially interested in the bald eagles, and we’re so excited their back.”

This is the third year eagles “Shelley” and “Raleigh” have nested in the park. Last year, two eaglets fell from the nest but were able to be nursed back to health.

“We have a group called the Shelley Lake Park Fans, and everyday they post these amazing pictures of the eagles, or owls, or birds, so I always come down here to see what I can see and just the peace and quiet. My dogs love it,” said Peters.

Warmer temperatures will stick around through Thursday.