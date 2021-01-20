Longer days, seasonal temperatures promotes outdoor activities

We are gaining just over a minute and a half of daylength each day through the back part of January. Our total daylength is now over ten hours and will continue to expand until the Summer Solstice. Coupled with us having rounded the corner of our coldest average highs of the year brings about people heading outside to enjoy the winter sunshine.

So far this Winter, Central North Carolina has escaped the brutally cold air that can make it bone chilling outside. Raleigh has yet to see a morning in the teens, despite several mornings of lows in the lower 20s.

The lack of brutal cold is due in large part to the continued La Niña this winter, which typically brings a warmer and drier winter period to North Carolina. That doesn’t mean we won’t see a cold spell or wet period here and there, but that the overall winter ends up being warmer and drier than normal.

La Niña is not expected to weaken until Spring.