Make sure your car is ready to roll in winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We expect wild weather here in central North Carolina, but we don’t expect our cars to give us problems. With winter in full swing, now is the time to make sure your car is equipped to handle whatever weather heads our way.

Tiffany Wright, director of Public Affairs for AAA Carolinas, says it’s important to have the right items in your car as well as making sure your car is in tip-top shape.

Since we don’t deal with continuous winter weather, you may not be thinking about your car being ready to roll on wintry roads.

“We know that weather in the Carolinas can change on a dime, right? So it’s 60 degrees one day, and then the very next day it’s 30 degrees. And your car’s not ready. So I would stress, more importantly now than ever, is to get out there and make sure your vehicle is in good working condition. For the most part, we rescue a ton of people on the road every day, that’s what we do. A lot of these rescues wouldn’t even have to happen if people just took some precautions in their driveway. And it’s just a simple checklist people can do,” says Wright.

One of the first things you can do is make an emergency kit to keep in your car. Some basic items include a first aid kit, any necessary medication, water, non-perishable snacks, flashlights, flares or triangles, a basic toolkit and jumper cables.

When it’s cold, you also want to have blankets, coats, gloves, scarves, hats, an ice scraper that has a brush, a snow shovel and if possible, a bag of sand or kitty litter in case you need help with traction.

In addition to your kit, you also need to make sure your car is running smoothly. It’s a good idea to take your car to a trusted repair shop to have everything looked at, but there are a few things you can go outside and check right now in your driveway!

The first item to check? Your tires!

“Check your tires for tire pressure, you want to check tread depth. Something that might seem very minor, but it really can make a big difference if you become stuck in a winter event. You want to check those windshield wiper blades. A lot of times we don’t know that we need them until in fact an event happens and we realize they’re not working. So you want to make sure your wiper blades are in working condition and they’re not cracked,” says Wright.

It’s also good to check your washer fluid and picking a washer fluid that has an antifreeze solution. Wright also encourages you to check your battery and engine hoses. While you’re at it, take a peak at your coolant levels, battery and also look at your headlights and taillights. They can sometimes turn cloudy and it may be hard to see with them. Cloudy lights can also impair other drivers around you.

“So you want to make sure that you’re doing that, not just for yourself but for other motorists out there so that you’re visible in fact on the roads. Those are just a few things that you can do. But I can’t stress enough too, if you’re not able to do a lot of these things in your driveway, get to that repair shop. Get a checkup,” reminds Wright.

Many of us have spent more time at home and less time on the roads during the pandemic. That is even more reason to check your car now.

“So we haven’t been driving that much and our cars haven’t been in motion that much. There’s a lot of things we’ve taken for granted. Our cars haven’t been running, our tires might not properly be inflated. They might be cracked. You might see cracks in your windshield wipers. So just make sure that you’re getting behind the wheel with your car in the best possible shape that it can be,” states Wright.

If you are stranded on the side of the road during inclement weather, Wright says to get out of harm’s way and stay in your vehicle.

“If you’re able to pull off to the side of the road, do so that you’re out of the way of other motorists. It’s important to remind everyone that your vehicle can be your best line of protection. A lot of times people want to leave their vehicles immediately, but what you need to do is remain in your vehicle if it’s safe to do so. So, we say remain in your vehicle until help gets there.”

Wright also says if you need to conserve your engine, you can run your engine around every ten minutes and keep your window cracked. You can also tie a bright-colored cloth to the outside of your car to signal help.

Flares or triangles can also be used to alert others that you need help. If there is no precipitation falling outside, you can also lift your hood to show you are in distress.

It’s a good idea to take these steps now to make sure you are ready for whatever winter throws our way!