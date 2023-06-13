RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This time of year, a lot of us get outside, but the warmer weather brings out a familiar pest.

“For North Carolina, for example, the issue is this: more days that you have that are hot, or warm enough for the mosquito, the more mosquitoes you have around,” explains Donal Bisanzio, Senior Epidemiologist at RTI International.

But we’re now getting warmer earlier in the year and staying warmer later in the year, and that has an impact on how mosquitoes impact us.

Bisanzio explains that mosquito days, a day when the temperature and humidity are at a range in which mosquitoes can thrive, have been increasing. More mosquito days means not just more mosquitoes, but more generations of the pests.

“Let’s say you have a change of just an extra 10 days of mosquito days, that means an extra generation, because a mosquito lays eggs, so you have a new mosquito in seven, eight or nine days,” he explained.

Research from Climate Central says Raleigh has had 27 more mosquito days on average since 1979.

This opens us up for not only more annoyance, but more mosquito related health issues, which is why Bisanzio says protection is key. Make sure you’re not only using repellant, but getting rid of any standing water around your home.

“If people start to clean their gardens, taking care of their property that is going to reduce the number of mosquitoes that are around,” he said.

It’s a small step, but it hopefully means fewer bites for you.

To read the research from Climate Central yourself, click here.