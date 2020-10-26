NASA discovers new location of water on the moon’s surface

NASA made a big announcement today that could have implications for space exploration and space travel as the agency plans its next manned mission to the moon.

Water, a resource humans cannot live without, was thought to only exist on the dark side of the moon in craters. For the first time, scientists with NASA can confirm the existence of water on the part of the moon in direct sunlight. Observations taken from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, called SOFIA, found water existing in molecules that is trapped in what NASA is calling glass beads.

The discovery confirms what NASA has known for decades, hydrogen was present on the moon. The hydrogen was actually part of these water molecules. The water was found in the Southern Hemisphere of the moon in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters that is visible from Earth.

The amount of water found amounts to about a 12 ounce bottle of water spread over a cubic meter on the surface. This isn’t a lot of water, but the fact that water was not believed to be capable of existing in this part of the moon opens up new questions and possibilities.

NASA is planning on sending the next manned mission to the moon in 2024 and establishing a human presence there by 2030. More research by other vehicles on the moon and observations from Earth will help determine if the water is usable and in more abundance. The ability to use the water on the moon would mean more availability for payloads and astronauts from Earth on future missions and an easier means of establishing a human presence on the moon.