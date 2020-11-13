NASA’s Commercial Crew Program marks the beginning of a new chapter

As you are launching into your weekend, NASA is launching into a new chapter of space exploration. Four astronauts are preparing to travel from Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station.

This is a groundbreaking joint mission between NASA and SpaceX. Lift-off was originally scheduled for Saturday, but NASA and SpaceX are now targeting launch for 7:27 PM on Sunday.

Back in May, NASA and SpaceX made history. Their test flight launched two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a commercial rocket. That mission lasted one month.

Now the duo is gearing up for its Commercial Crew Program.

Before looking to the future, we’ll start by looking back in the past. It’s been about ten years since NASA stopped flying the space shuttle.

NASA Astronaut Mike Fincke has been on two missions to space. He was on the second to last space shuttle and will be on the first flight of the Boeing Starliner next year.

Fincke has seen a plethora of changes during that time, and he is excited for this new season of science.

“What excites me the most is that there’s only been about 550 people that have seen Earth from space like I have, and that’s too small. We need to open up space for everyone, and the Commercial Crew Program is a very small but important part, critical part in fact on that wait. So now more people are going to be able to go into space.”

This mission is called Crew-1 and is the first crew rotation mission to the ISS. This new endeavor will not only allow SpaceX and Boeing to send people into space, but allow NASA to work on other projects. One of those is the Artemis Program which will send the next man and first woman to the Moon by 2024.

The Commercial Crew Program is also sending more people in space. More manpower means more advances in science.

“Now we’re going to have regularly scheduled launches with both SpaceX Dragon and soon Boeing to the International Space Station. And not only that, we’re able to take up four people at a time. So that’s going to all us to have more people on the Space Station for a six-month mission and get more science done. This is all part of the big plan.”

Six months sounds like a long time, but Fincke says the time truly flies when you are up in space. He also says every day is different and exciting. The mission may be over in an instance, but the work lasts for generations.

“If you’re doing it right, it goes by too fast. Six months on both of my missions really felt like six weeks. But it’s all important things we’re doing to help further human knowledge and to advance NASA’s mission and make life better on planet Earth.”

The spacecraft has been named Resilience. An appropriate name for our spirit in any year, but especially during this time in history.

“We’re showing ourselves as humans, and as Americans, to be very resilient. Adversity is thrown in front of us, and we are able to rise above it, solve it and work together and keep the mission going. This is definitely a symbol of our resilience,” says Fincke.