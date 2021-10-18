NC average date for 1st frost is right around the corner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Maybe you didn’t break out the sweater and boots Monday morning, but did you give in and turn on the heat, even for just a cycle?

No matter how you handled it, there was a chill in the air to start the workweek.

Even with the chill, however, most of central North Carolina remained frost-free.

It won’t be long however before it’s time to bring the plants in, cover gardens, and prepare for a more persistent chill.

On average, the first frost occurs around Oct. 27 for most of Central North Carolina but typically occurs a week earlier for places like Roxboro, Oxford, Louisburg, and Henderson.

For communities like Fayetteville and Clinton, the first frost is usually within the first few days of November.

It’s important to remember that these are just averages. Our first frost can occur before or after those dates, and last year it was after. The first 2020 frost in the Raleigh area was closer to Nov. 2 and 3, roughly a week after this typical average.

Frost can of course damage or kill sensitive plants, but we also have to worry about the first real freeze which typically happens a week or two after the first frost.

For Central North Carolina, that’s usually between Oct. 21 and 31. Once again, last year it was later than that and not until Nov. 18.