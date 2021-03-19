New video shows intense wind, rain as tornado hits NC city

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) — A new video shows a tornado that hit part of North Carolina Thursday.

The tornado in the video moved through Baker Road, which is just east of Brentwood Street in High Point. Savannah Smith sent the video from her home.

Another stronger tornado with winds up to 100 mph touched down and caused damage in northern Orange County Thursday around 6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service survey, the High Point tornado caught in the new video had lifted off the ground before it hit the area where Smith lives.

The same tornado came very close to the WGHP-TV station in High Point.

During the live broadcast around 5 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said, “It’s over us. This is not the room we need to be in,” before saying he and anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen were evacuating the studio.

The National Weather Service said the tornado hit at 5:01 p.m. Thursday.

It was an EF-0 storm, 100 yards that formed and remained on the ground for about 5 minutes crossing a path of about a mile, according to the National Weather Service.

Maximum wind speeds hit 85 mph.

WGHP contributed to this report