RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No doubt you’ve seen the trees in your backyard or favorite park start to change color, but just how close are we to peak colors here in central North Carolina?

According to the latest update from The Foliage Report, much of our region is either in patchy or partial foliage, with peak and near peak colors closer to the mountains.

As the chlorophyll—the green pigment in leaves—dissolves this time of year, the leaves change color giving us the beautiful plume of foliage we associate with fall.

While it does highly rely on the weather, for the most part we usually have peak around the same time every year.

“Peak usually happens around the same time because really, it’s triggered by time as the days get shorter, those are signals for the trees, so they happen around the same time” explains Dr. Robert Bardon from NC State. “At this part of the state it’s probably going to be towards the mid to end of October.”

If an area has been in a drought, the colors might be less vibrant, but fortunately North Carolina has over 18 million acres of trees, much of them hardwood, so no matter where you look, you should see beautiful foliage.

If our weather continues on this recent trend of cool mornings and warm afternoons, that should help our colors be more vibrant when they reach peak, which should be in the next week or so.