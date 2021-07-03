North Carolina remains in forecast path of Hurricane Elsa

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While our weather will be quiet for the Fourth of July Weekend, Hurricane Elsa is still projected to impact North Carolina later next week. The National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory on Saturday has most of the state in the forecast cone.

Elsa remains a Category 1 hurricane as of Saturday morning. Elsa is not expected to change in strength today, but some weakening is forecast Sunday and Monday as the tropical system moves over Cuba. The hurricane is currently 190 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane Elsa was moving west-northwest at about 31 mph, the NHC said.

According to the NHC, the forecast uncertainty is higher than usual because Elsa could potentially interact with Hispaniola and Cuba.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, after Ana, Bill, Claudette and Danny.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University said Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record. The previous record was set last year by Edouard, which formed July 6.

Puerto Rico is forecast to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain with localized amounts of 5 inches expected.

There is still uncertainty with Elsa and potential impacts here in central North Carolina. Keep checking back for updates on Elsa and what to expect here at home.