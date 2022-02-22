RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Everyone is talking about “palindrome week” because the numbers in this week’s dates (and the dates for the rest of the month) are the same forward and as they are backward.

There’s been another number we should have been paying attention to not just this week, but all of winter in central North Carolina: 70.

The number 70 is significant because we’ve had 20 days at or above 70 degrees since Dec. 1. That’s high, more than double the average of 9 70 degrees days in Winter.

In fact, those 20 days put us in second place for the highest number of 70-degree winter days on record, second only to the winter of 1889 and 1890.

Back in December, we had a record 12 days at or above 70 degrees.

While December was warm, January was cool! We only had two 70-degree days and the month ended up cooler than average by nearly 2 degrees.

The pendulum swung back the other way this month, however. February has already been warmer than average with six 70-degree days before Tuesday. With six days still left in this month, we’re already in the top five warmest winters on record in terms of high temperature.

This is just more evidence of our warming seasons, but if we know anything here in central North Carolina it’s how much our weather can vary from day to day.

So while we are expecting a cool start to March, the overall trend for the month ahead is slightly warmer than average.

A week of palindromes is cool, but the numbers have shown us that at least for part of this winter, we were anything but.