Phil vs. Wally on Groundhog Day predictions

Six more weeks of winter. That is the official prediction from Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania as Phil sees his shadow. This is the first time since 2018 that Phil has seen his shadow, and of the last five times he’s seen his shadow, his prediction only verified once.

In opposition to Phil is Sir Walter Wally, our own beloved groundhog who usually makes his predictions at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. He was home in the North Carolina Mountains Tuesday where he did not see his shadow, predicting an early arrival of Spring.

According to the Natural Science Museum, in the 23 years of Sir Walter Wally making his own prediction, he is twice as accurate as his cousin Phil. Phil, since 1887, is right about 36 percent of the time. Phil is 5 of 10 in the last decade or 50 percent. Wally’s accuracy rate is around 64 percent.

So who will be right? According to forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center, temperatures are likely to be above normal over the next three months, meaning they agree with Wally.