Precipitation trends in the Triangle

You needed the rain gear this morning, and the forecast calls for more wet weather next week. The trend of more rain will continue in the short-term forecast, as well as in the extended forecast.

Earlier this week, Climate Central released a look at the change in annual average precipitation across the United States from the current 30-year period (1991 to 2020) with the previous period (1981 to 2010).

These 30-year averages of weather data give us the best sample of what our recent climate has been like. Overall, for areas east of the Rockies, there was a general increase in annual precipitation.

Source: Climate Central

Here in the Triangle, we also saw an uptick in wet weather. For Assistant State Climatologist Corey Davis, more rain is not more of a surprise.

“When we look at the last ten years, we’ve had some of our wettest years on record. In fact, 2018 was North Carolina’s wettest year on record. 2020 was the second wettest year. So it’s not too surprising that we’re seeing these increases in the annual averages,” says Davis.

While there have been some major rain events from tropical systems recently (Matthew and Florence, for example), Davis notes that other locations outside of tropical impacts have also seen more wet spells.

Davis also recognizes that it is no secret that a warmer climate tends to be a bit wetter.

“It’s getting warmer, and scientists have known for hundreds of years that a warmer climate tends to be a little bit wetter one. And that’s what we’re seeing as well. When it does rain, the rain is falling a little bit heavier. We’re getting more precipitation from those events,” states Davis.

For our area, every season saw more precipitation except for winter. There is a well-known reason for that trend as well.

“A lot of times in our winter, our precipitation is dictated by whatever El Niño or La Niña is doing. And we have had more La Niña events in the last ten years or so. And those tend to be a little bit drier in North Carolina, and this year is a great example. December was dry, February has been fairly dry. A lot of times that one pattern can really affect the way our wintertime precipitation works out,” says Davis.

Source: Climate Central

But why do we use a 30-year average? Essentially, it is a snapshot into how our weather is behaving.

“That 30-year average really gives us the best overall idea of what our recent climate has been like. It doesn’t go back 100 years, so it won’t catch those events that maybe we might not see anymore, and it also does capture those events, some of our big wet hurricanes, that we are starting to see more frequently,” says Davis.

Davis emphasizes that this 30-year average does not describe how the precipitation is falling during these events. That is also changing.

“When it does rain, that rain is heavier, it’s more intense. And then we’re seeing drier periods in-between rain events. It sounds strange to say that we’re getting wetter overall but droughts are actually becoming more frequent. And last year was a great example of that,” states Davis.

Davis calls it weather whiplash.

“We’ll see more of these drastic swings between some weeks where it may be too wet to even mow your lawn, to the next week where your grass may be turning brown because it’s getting that dry.”

These unpredictable and drastic swings impact more than your wardrobe.

Agriculture is just one area impacted. Davis notes that last fall we went from a soggy summer to a dry pattern which impacted the soil moisture.

“There might be sometimes during the summer where we’re getting lots of rain, and then immediately switch over to very dry conditions. That happened last fall and that really put a pinch on farmers.”

You may even notice these swings in your own neighborhood.

“So if folks have a garden in their backyard, they may notice the same thing. Really drastic swings in the amount of moisture in the soil from one month to the next, and certainly that applies to farmers as well,” states Davis.

While we are trending wetter, that is not the case for the entire country.

“Most of the eastern U.S. has been getting wetter over the last ten years, in the western United States, it’s the opposite. They’re getting drier. So these long-lived drought events that they’ve had, those are just becoming part of their climate. And that’s a big deal as well,” says Davis.

The patterns may differ, but the takeaway is the same. We need to learn from these observed changes and find the best practices so we can adapt in the years ahead.