RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With heat advisories Monday and Tuesday, a lot of people were getting outside earlier in the day before it got hot.

A CBS 17 crew saw people at Lake Johnson Park on Monday with plenty of water on hand and wearing loose-fitting and light clothing, that is recommended when it warms up.

Raleigh resident Debbie Kennedy was out early Monday to kayak and enjoy the outdoors because she didn’t want to be out when the triple-digit heat kicked in.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to walk today because of the heat, but I think I’ll put the kayak away, walk around the lake, then probably lay low after that,” Kennedy said.

Additionally, the Red Cross is offering several tips to keep people safe in excessive heat.