RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday marks the fifth day in a row reaching 80 degrees at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, but we won’t be making it a sixth in a row on Halloween.

Still, the above-average warmth is a microcosm of what we’ve seen over the past several decades.

In 1970, the average October morning low temperature was around 47 degrees. The running average in 2022 jumped close to 52 degrees. During the past five decades, RDU has seen a four-and-a-half-degree jump in the average morning low temperature in October. Essentially, we’re seeing fewer mornings in October start chilly.

It’s a part of a broader trend in the fall. The average temperature at RDU during the fall months has jumped two-and-a-half degrees since 1970. The rising morning low temperatures in October are a big factor in that trend.

With Halloween on Tuesday, we should recap some extremes from the spookiest day of the year too. The hottest temp recorded in Raleigh on Halloween was 85 degrees, set twice, most recently a few years ago in 2019.

Sixty years ago, we had the coldest Halloween morning ever, it was 30 degrees that frigid morning in 1963.

In 1887, we saw it all. From a trace of snow to more than four inches of rain, Tropical Storm 16 brought all sorts of weather trouble to the Triangle that year.

Last year, it was a wet one too. We picked up close to a half-inch of rain at RDU with highs topping out in the lower 70s.

Make it back-to-back Halloweens with showers. Light rain is in the forecast for a good chunk of the day. Hopefully, your costume is waterproof!