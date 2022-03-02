With beautiful weather in store for the rest of the week and into the weekend, you may be thinking about a trip to the North Carolina Coast. But before you go, make sure you are in the know.

Calm conditions above do not always mean calm conditions at sea.

This week is Rip Current Awareness Week, which means now is a good time to review what a rip current is and how you can stay safe.

Rip currents are powerful currents of water that are moving away from the shore. It is important to remember that rip currents do not pull you under, they pull you out to sea.

Do not let a sunny, calm day fool you. Nice weather does not mean nice surf conditions. Even if a storm is well out to sea, swells from that storm can move toward the coast and create an ideal environment for rip currents.

At the water’s edge, rip currents can be hard to spot. It is easier to see them from a higher vantage point.

But even higher up, they can still be tricky to see. Here are a few things you can watch for that can indicate a rip current.

Some signs to watch for include a muddy appearance. This is caused by sediment and sand being carried away from the beach. Choppy water that cuts through the surf is another indication. That is caused by the current in the rip fighting the incoming water, creating the choppy appearance.

Repetitive areas of foam or seaweed that are carried through the surf can also serve as a warning sign. You can also look for areas in the water that appear darker than other surrounding areas. An area where the waves do not break can also indicate a rip current.

It is always good to swim near a lifeguard if possible.

If you are caught in a rip current, stay calm and do not panic. Do not swim against the current, swim parallel to the shore to get out of the current. It is best to float if you are having trouble escaping the current. And if you need help, yell and wave to shore.

If you see someone caught in a rip current, get the help of a lifeguard if one is present. If there is no lifeguard, call 9-1-1 and do your best to tell the person to swim parallel to the shore to escape the rip current. You can also throw them something that floats.

Do not get in the water yourself without a flotation device. Data shows one in four rip drownings are from people trying to save someone from a rip current.

Data also shows that the majority of rip current drownings are male. According to the National Weather Service, 84% of drownings are people from inland areas.

In North Carolina, from 2010 to 2021, 61 lives were lost due to rip currents. Four of those deaths occurred just last year.

Through mid-February of this year, there have already been two rip current drownings in the United States.

Taking the time to review these traits and tips now can ensure you have a peaceful time at the beach later.