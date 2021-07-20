Smoke from wildfires thousands of miles away brings hazy conditions to central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Smoke from wildfires more than 2,000 miles away from North Carolina has made it all the way to the east coast. Cloudy conditions Tuesday in the Triangle were also joined by hazy conditions thanks to smoke in the upper atmosphere.

Numerous wildfires in the western part of the United States and Canada have created huge smoke plumes that carry thousands of feet up in the atmosphere. The jet stream then takes over carrying that smoke all the way across the country and spreads it across the east coast, including in North Carolina.

The wildfires don’t look to let up anytime soon and the jet stream doesn’t look to change much in the next several days, so the hazy conditions will likely be around for several more days.

The smoke is high enough up in the atmosphere people most likely won’t smell it. The smoke has also dissipated enough during its journey across the country where it won’t seem like thick smoke, but hazy conditions and poor air quality are possibly the rest of this week on the east coast.

Temperatures will also climb the rest of the week and top out near 90 degrees.