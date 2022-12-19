RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While there still could be snow flakes flying a couple different times this week leading up to Christmas, accumulating snow is not in the forecast. Instead, the coldest air of the season, rain and wind are lining up for Thursday and Friday.

The rain and wind will be gone for the upcoming holiday weekend, but it is shaping up to be the coldest air of the season and the coldest Christmas in nearly 20 years.

FIRST SYSTEM: A low pressure system will slide by to our south Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This could bring some light rain and even a few snow flakes in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

SECOND SYSTEM: The next system this week will be the more impactful and hit central North Carolina Thursday and Friday. Rain will be coming likely Thursday thanks to a developing low pressure near the coast. Occasional light to moderate rain will continue through Thursday evening, though there will be times it will not be raining. Up to an inch of rain will be possible across the area through Friday.

ARCTIC FRONT: A cold front will approach our region Friday morning as the first low-pressure system lifts north. Some of that cold air could catch up to the moisture and produce a few flurries or a brief snow shower in areas, however, as of now, accumulations are not expected in central North Carolina. As the front moves through, winds could gust up to 40 mph.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: The big weather story going into the Christmas weekend will be the frigid temperatures and gusty winds. Friday will see temperatures drop drastically throughout the day, starting in the 40s and dropping into the 30s. Expect lows all the way down to 18° both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will continue to be cold with highs in the mid to low 30s, before we gradually warm back into the 40s the following week. Both days this weekend will be mostly sunny and dry.

