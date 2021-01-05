Snow looking more likely Friday in Central NC, but little accumulation expected

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The chance of seeing snow this Friday in Central North Carolina is looking better, but it does not look like a major winter weather event for our area.

Cold rain remains the primary weather maker for most of our region Friday.

An area of low pressure will spread moisture across most of the state starting early Friday morning. That moisture will run into some even colder air from the north and will turn some of the moisture to snow or sleet.

This still doesn’t look to be a prolonged snow event with big accumulations simply because there’s not enough cold air coming from the north. Accumulations will be possible from the Triangle on north but there are expected to be minor amounts.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and dry days with temperatures in the 40s. Friday’s temperatures may not get out of the 30s across most of Central North Carolina.

A perfect snow set up for central North Carolina would have much colder air already in place as well as a continuous supply of cold air coming from the north. All of this would be happening as moisture moves in from the south, but it looks like we won’t have enough cold air from the north to give us a major snow event Friday.

Sunshine and drier weather will once again move in this weekend but it already looks like another system is setting up for North Carolina next Monday and Tuesday.

Right now, the second system also looks to be mainly a rainmaker with a chance of snow. But this far out will have to keep an eye on it with updates coming throughout the week.