Snow possible early Thursday in Triangle region

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a wet start to the new year, snow is once again in the forecast for central North Carolina.

Four times this winter we’ve had snowflakes fall in the Triangle region, but each time it’s only amounted to a trace of snow.

Our next chance of snow might not be much more.

Another round of rain coming through Wednesday night will linger long enough to interact with some arriving cold air that will turn rain to snow. This is a situation where the cold air will be chasing the moisture and those situations rarely produce big snow events.

The fast moving system won’t stick around long and the best chance of seeing snow will be from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Accumulation will depend on the snowfall rate as there will be some melting thanks to warm surface temperatures. The best chance of accumulation will be north and northwest of the Triangle.

While there remains a lot of uncertainty at this time, snow totals are expected only be a dusting up to half an inch of snow.

Most of the possible snowfall will happen while everyone is asleep, if at all. There will also be clearing skies and cold temperatures later Thursday, so the snow won’t stick around long.

Stay tuned to CBS 17 for updates on the forecast as there still remains a lot of uncertainty surrounding this event.