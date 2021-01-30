VIDEO: Snow seen falling in Granville County as Winter Weather Advisory in place

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow was seen coming down in Creedmoor late Saturday night as much of central North Carolina is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Sunday afternoon.

The snow began falling around 11 p.m. in the Granville County, but was intermittent.

The snow is the second brush with winter weather the Triangle region has had in just a couple of days. Thursday morning, snow fell in many areas with some spots seeing 3 inches.

RELATED: Click here for the full CBS 17 weather forecast

Through Sunday, forecasters say snow totals up to 1 inch will be possible, with the highest amounts along the I-85 corridor. Ice accumulations up to 0.2 inch will also be possible on Sunday.

After some possible snow, freezing rain will become the concern heading into early Sunday morning. Places along and north of I-85 will see the longest duration of freezing rain.