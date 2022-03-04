RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Spring seems to be in the air, which means allergens are springing up in central North Carolina.

And as our temperatures have been increasing, patient calls to Allergy Partners of the Triangle have also been increasing.

“And over the past week or two, it’s been warming up and we’ve definitely had quite a few calls from patients that are noticing the pollen starting,” says Dr. Alan Aarons.

Allergy sufferers know the symptoms all too well. From a runny nose to itchy eyes, it can make being outside unpleasant.

For those with asthma, Aarons says wheezing and chest congestion are also of concern. Even fatigue is a symptom that may not respond well to medicine but can definitely impact your quality of life.

Aarons says depending on how warm or cold our winter is, we can sometimes begin to see pollen in early to mid-February!

He also says a cold spell near the end of winter can delay the onset.

So are we seeing an early start to allergy season this year? It’s not as early as you might think.

“This year, I think it’s right on time. And the 80-degree weather yesterday and coming up this weekend, I think is going to kick everything into high gear,” states Aarons.

Although we haven’t seen the yellow pollen blanket central North Carolina yet, it does not mean you should wait to take preventative measures.

“In a few weeks we’ll see all of the yellow pollen that we tend to think about, but the allergy symptoms can start before we see the yellow pollen because there are other pollens that aren’t as visible and are here now. So this is the time to start everything,” stresses Aarons.

From antihistamines to nose sprays, and everything in between, you want to make sure you take your medicine early and often.

“It really helps to start the allergy medicine early in the season. And to not just take the medicine on the bad days, but to take it every day. Because the medicines work better if they build up,” states Aarons.

While many places are easing their mask requirements, wearing a mask this spring is nothing to sneeze at.

“The interesting thing is that over the past couple of years with COVID, we’ve noticed that these masks actually help to prevent some of the pollen symptoms. So if you’re going to be doing yard work, it does help to wear a mask,” says Aarons.

He also encourages you to change your clothes and rinse off all the pollen when you come back inside.

If medicine does not seem to do the trick when it comes to your allergies, do not fret!

“If the medicine doesn’t work, I would encourage people to get in touch with their doctor and see what else is out there. Because there are a lot of great treatments. So if the first thing doesn’t work, I wouldn’t give up,” says Aarons.

Take the right steps now so you can enjoy each step this spring!