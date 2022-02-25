We are just a few days away from March, which means that Spring is getting closer and closer. And with the recent spring-like temperatures, you may be ready to “spring” into your garden.

But is now the time to plant? And what should you be planting?

The short answer? It depends.

“Well, it depends on what they’re planting. It’s good to talk to one of the plant care specialists around here, understand what they could put in the ground regarding perennials or ferns, or trees or whatever. Now is a great time, so it minimizes transplant shock. If they’re planting a vegetable garden, then they want to look at the calendar of what to plant when,” says Gary Prevost, owner of Atlantic Gardening.

If you are itching to start digging, make sure that what you plant can handle ups and downs in temperatures.

“So it’s really good to plant right now trees, shrubs, perennials, certain annual flowers. Cold season vegetable crops! Broccoli comes to mind because they can tolerate the colder weather. It is not a good time to plant things like tomatoes and peppers because the last frost date here is typically mid-April, but we’ve seen frost in this area as late as late April, and a hard frost will cause damage to those plants, they won’t survive,” stresses Prevost.

In fact, our average last spring freeze for central North Carolina is between April 1st and April 11th. So while the spring temperatures are always welcomed this time of year, they may not stay.

Patricia Brothers of Atlantic Gardening echoes that statement.

“Well, in North Carolina you can plant year-round. When you’re planting in the spring, you do want to plant things that can tolerate some freeze. You want things that can tolerate a light freeze. Things that you should be putting in the ground now vegetable-wise are lettuces, spinach, radishes, broccoli, cauliflower, all these cool season things. Need to stay away from the warm season crops, like string beans, zucchini, tomatoes, no tomatoes yet,” stresses Brothers.

There are other factors to remember when forecasting your future garden.

“Some customers put the right plants in the wrong locations, so that could be because the plant needs more sun than the location provides, it could be that the plant needs more shade than the location provides. Sometimes a customer puts a plant in an area of the ground that is very wet, and the plant needs to dry its roots out before the next watering,” says Prevost.

Another tip to keep in mind is make sure you do not overwater or underwater your plants. Also ensure that your plants are perfectly placed for the amount of sunlight they need.

Brothers encourages you to also think ahead to how your plant will evolve through the years.

“Know your plants. A lot of times, people just love a plant and they look at it and say ‘Oh it’s beautiful!’ But that plant is like a Great Dane. It looks really cute now, but one day it’s going to be enormous. So you really need to know the ultimate size of the plant, or at least the ultimate size of the plant in the next ten years or so. So that you are able to plant it in the appropriate places,” comments Brothers.

If you have a picture of what you want to create at your home, you also need measurements.”We need to know it’s twenty feet long and eight feet wide. We need to know the height of the windows if you’re planning something in front of the house. Dimensions are very important. And sun-is the sun hitting that place in the afternoon? Is the sun hitting that place in the morning? These are things that you can’t really pick up from pictures,” states Brothers.

A little planning can go a long way before planting.

“The best thing is get some measurements, plan ahead, take photographs and come in and talk to one of the nursery professionals. Whether you want to start with a simple container garden or do a full-on landscape. It’s not that hard, it just takes a little bit of planning and execution,” reminds Prevost.

And don’t wait to find the perfect pieces for your growing garden!

“Buy early! It’s going to be a really busy spring and the sooner you come in and plan your garden, the better.,” encourages Prevost.