RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Did you know that there are two springs — meteorological and astronomical?

It may sound confusing, but the main difference is that these spring seasons have different start and end dates.

The spring we’re all familiar with is astronomical spring. That’s the one that usually starts in late March. The astronomical spring begins the instant the sun crosses the equator, which is known as the spring equinox.

This year it occurs — and ushers in the start of spring — at 11:33 a.m. Sunday, March 20.

Meteorological spring, on the other hand, starts March 1 and runs through May 31, and it’s the same every year.

The reason? We get a much better idea of seasonal temperature averages and cycles by using a nearly even three-month season starting at the first of a month consistently, instead of using a date in the middle of the month that can change from year to year.

Of course, these seasons give us a general idea of what to expect over the coming months, but even during spring central North Carolina can still have cold snaps.

Meteorologist Melissa Le Fevre told you Friday to consider waiting a bit longer to get into your gardens, despite our warm weather.

One reason for that is because our average last freeze across the Triangle can occur as late as early April, past the start of both meteorological and astronomical spring.

If you have spring fever though, you can tell yourself that it really does start soon.