Spring-like temperatures are bringing an early onset to Spring flowers

The warm temperatures we’ve experienced most of this Winter has plenty of trees and flowers already starting to bud and bloom. As people start to get their yards prepped for Spring planting, it is important to pay attention to overnight lows.



“You just have to be aware of some of these cold nights, like we have later this week coming. Take the proper precautions when planting and in protection,” said Alex Hall, the Green Goods Manager of Logan’s Trading Company.

The warm weather days may have you getting the gardening itch, but Hall warns be careful what you plant.

“There are certain things, like tomatoes, people want to get out, it’s 70 degrees, and they’re thinking they can get tomatoes,” Hall explained. “Not for those, but for your trees and shrubs and stuff, they best time is when they’re dormant. If you can get them and get them into the ground now, go ahead and do it. if you happen to lose a few blooms or a few fruit along the way, getting established in the ground now, and in the long term, is going to healthier that way.”

Even though trees should survive any upcoming cold morning, your oriental plants may not be as lucky. Those are one’s you may have to protect prior to a cold night.

“If you’ve got stuff that is already setting flowers, I know a lot of camellias and things are setting flowers, you may just want to protect some of those, but the plants know a little better than we do. Even though it seems warm, a lot of times they’re hard enough, and they’re ready to take some of that cold,” Hall stated.

The lack of a very cold winter may not necessarily correlate to increased bug activity this year.

“A lot of times we’ll get just enough of those cold nights to knock out anything. A lot of your perennials, those things are dying back to the ground anyway, so there is no foliage there,” Hall explained. “With a lot of your trees, the bug-to-activity seems to go dormant for the most part.”

Hall says we will know for sure when everything starts waking up as we head into March.