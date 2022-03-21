RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Spring is here, and we celebrate temperatures warming up after the cool winter months. But over the decades, spring, like our other seasons, have started to get warmer.

“If you look at the actual statistics the numbers may not initially stand out as tremendously large and impressive, on the average of two, three, maybe four degrees. In terms of climate and meteorology that is a really big deal,” explains Jonathan Blaes the Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service in Raleigh. He says while we may not immediately notice a change in our springtime weather, it still makes a difference.

“These changes, while they may appear subtle, have dramatic, impactful results that we’ll experience in the coming years and we’re seeing examples of much more frequently,” he says.

Data shows that across the Triangle our average spring temperature has increased 3° since 1970, and the number of days we spend above average has increased by nearly two weeks!

This doesn’t just mean you have to turn on your A/C earlier, it means more frequent strong and severe storms, worse allergies earlier in the season, more pests around your home, and even changes in the type of sod you can use for your lawn.

“The signals are there, and the trend is there, and the data supports that,” Blaes says. “And the worrisome thing is that trend will continue, and where will we end up in the decades to come.”

Blaes reiterates that our warming climate does not directly produce one significant weather event, but it changes the environment, allowing more of those significant weather events to occur. So, while it is nice to be out here and enjoying these warm spring nights, know that as this trend continues, it will impact anything from our allergies, to severe weather.