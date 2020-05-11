State parks reopen, but some facilities still closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The gates are open at Umstead State Park to allow visitors back in to enjoy the hiking trails.

Some restrooms are now also open to the public for a longer stay in the park. We met visitors who were taking advantage of the nice weather and scenery.

“We’re both really happy that they’re open,” stated Kathryn Patrick, who was a visitor to Umstead. “We’ve been walking around our neighborhood mostly for the past couple weeks, so having somewhere this beautiful to get outside, we’re really excited about it.”

With many people walking in city parks or around the neighborhood since the lockdown started, the first phase of reopening provides new options for getting in daily exercise.

“You know, I just wanted to come and enjoy different trails. I usually go to Durant Nature Park, so this is my first trip up here, so I took a couple of laps around, and now I’m ready to get some water,” said Patrick Parisi, out enjoying the park.

Visitor centers and rental facilities remain closed at state parks to help provide social distancing for park staff and visitors.

Some boat launches are open, but those vary by park. If you want to avoid the crowds, you may want to head to the park during the week.

“Maybe not on weekends,” explained Patrick, “because we’re also a bit concerned that it might get really crowded on weekends, but definitely whenever we can and especially on beautiful days like this, try to get out of the neighborhood, get out of our apartment, and out in nature.”

Campgrounds will reopen under phase two of North Carolina’s reopening plan and common areas, educational activities, and programs will resume under phase three.