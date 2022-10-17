RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Fair is in full swing, and while the weather has so far played along, it only takes one storm to derail the fun.

That’s why meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Raleigh work together with the State Fair Incident Management Team to keep fairgoers safe.

“Being on site we have the ability to embed with the incident management team and public safety officials and that helps us get the word to the folks who can help direct people to safety as fast as possible,” explains National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Nick Petro.

The Weather Service’s job is to give a 30-minute heads up for bad weather. From there, fair officials will make announcements over loudspeakers telling people to take shelter.

If you find yourself in this situation and needing to find shelter, go into a building, and never under a tree.

“It might keep you dry, but it doesn’t offer you any safety for lightning,” Petro says. “In fact, it makes your risk even greater during thunderstorms to seek shelter under a tree.”

There is one big thing you can do to stay safe, and it’s exactly what Adam and Sydney Beach did before they and their kids went to the fair: check the forecast.

“We knew there was a little chance of rain today, so we checked to make sure we weren’t going to be out here and it be pouring rain,” Sydney said.

Staying weather aware is one of the best ways to make sure everyone can enjoy their favorite parts of the fair, without any storms raining on the fun.