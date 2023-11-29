RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A G3, or strong geomagnetic storm, is expected to impact Earth Friday, so the Space Weather Prediction Center upgraded to a G3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

Previous forecasts expected a G2 to impact Earth, but as of Wednesday afternoon, that forecast changed.

Space Weather Forecasters observed three CMEs or Coronal Mass Ejections, already headed toward Earth, with a fourth on the way. This fourth CME is moving faster, and expected to merge with 2 of the 3 previous CMEs and impact Earth December 1st.

What is a CME?

A CME, or Coronal Mass Ejection, is an explosion of plasma and the accompanying magnetic field from the surface of the Sun. The Sun is an active star, so explosions or discharges of plasma aren’t uncommon, but depending on their strength and how many occur, as well as how they interact with Earth’s magnetic field, have an impact on what we could experience.

What impacts are expected?

Most of us won’t notice major impacts, but when a G3 impacts Earth, we can experience GPS and satellite navigation disruptions, and those who use high frequency (HF) radio may have communication issues or briefly lose radio contact. As of Wednesday afternoon, the SWPC predicts a 40% likelihood of these radio or navigation disruptions. Power grid issues have also occurred during strong geomagnetic storms in the past, but with this G3 no major impacts are expected at this time.

Will I see the aurora in North Carolina?

It’s unsure at this time. The Aurora has already been spotted as far south as Oregon and Illinois, but it’s too early to speculate or forecast whether or not the geomagnetic storm will be strong enough to produce the northern lights as far south as our state.

Bottom Line

Multiple Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are headed toward Earth and will interact with our magnetic field Friday, December 1st. That interaction could cause minor GPS and radio disruptions, but significant power grid impacts are not expected. The Auroa will likely be visible farther south than normal, but it’s too early to say if it will be seen in North Carolina. If you want to keep up with the geomagnetic storm, click here Homepage | NOAA / NWS Space Weather Prediction Center