RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A strong low-pressure system that hasn’t even formed yet will move over the Carolinas this weekend bringing us another good chance of rain. Sunday will be a soggy day yet again with heavy rain and strong winds expected across all of central North Carolina.

This weekend will not bring a threat of severe weather like last weekend, but we could see an occasional thunderstorm mixed in with the heavy rain.

The area of low pressure, which hasn’t even formed yet, will develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday night or Saturday. After that, it will move north while strengthening and be over the Carolinas on Sunday. This is when we will see the heaviest rain and strongest winds. Rain will be around most of the day Sunday with the strongest winds later in the day.

Monday will also have some lingering rain and wind, but nothing like the amounts expected on Sunday.

Rain totals will be anywhere from one to three inches across central North Carolina and wind gusts could be anywhere from 30 to 40 mph.

The system will pull out on Tuesday as drier weather moves back in.

Conditions along the North and South Carolina Coast will be more intense with heavier rain and stronger wind in addition to some coastal erosion.

The exact details of the forecast this weekend will ultimately depend on the track, strength and speed of the low pressure, so stay tuned to the forecast for changes.