The Gulf of Mexico could feature two tropical storms Tuesday, but it also has a hurricane landfall record

This Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 satellite photo made availalble by NOAA shows cloud patterns over the Western Hemisphere. On Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said the Atlantic season looks more active than normal as peak hurricane season begins. Forecasters now expect 10 to 17 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes and two to four major ones. (NOAA via AP)

It has happened before…multiple storms spinning in the Atlantic Ocean at the same time. While Marco and Laura grab headlines as two systems that could impact the same area within days of each other, this feat is nothing new.

Most recently, Hurricane Irma impacted Puerto Rico on September 5, 2017. Then, Hurricane Maria slammed ashore 15 days later on the 20th.

Just last year, 6 named storms existed in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans at the same time. Four of those storms were in the Atlantic, including the very short-lived Tropical Storm Imelda. That tied the modern record for most active storms at the same time that was originally set in 1992.

The Gulf of Mexico has had two active storms at the same time twice – 1959 and 1933. Tuesday may make it the third time this has ever happened.

There have never been two hurricanes at the same time in the Gulf, but it is home to another hurricane record.

In September 1933, a category 3 hurricane hit the Treasure Coast of Florida. Just 23 hours later, a category 3 hurricane made landfall in Brownsville, Texas. This set the record for shortest time between US hurricane landfalls.