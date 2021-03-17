Dorian among newly retired hurricane names, use of Greek alphabet names to end

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee released two big announcements on Wednesday.

The Hurricane Committee retired four names from the past two years, and also decided that the Greek alphabet will no longer be used in the future.

The Hurricane Committee retired Dorian (2019), along with Laura, Eta and Iota (2020) from their rotating lists of tropical cyclone names.

A name is retired from the lists, which are used every six years, when a storm leads to catastrophic loss of life and property.

Dorian was a Category 5 hurricane that devastated the northwestern Bahamas.

The name Dexter has now replaced Dorian.

Dexter will appear for the first time on the list of names in 2025.

This past year, we saw Laura make landfall in Louisiana as a deadly Category 4 hurricane.

Leah will replace Laura on the list, and will be in the list of names used in 2026.

2020 was historic in more ways than one.

Along with a record number of named storms, we also went into the Greek alphabet. Eta and Iota were both devastating hurricanes that made landfall in the same part of the Nicaraguan coast in November. Those names were also retired.

According to the WMO, 93 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1953. That is when storms were named under the current system.

Along with the retiring of names, the Greek alphabet will no longer be used once the annual name list has been used. The annual rotating list has been used up twice over the past 15 years, and it is likely to happen again.

Source: WMO

The Committee stated that there were several reasons for the decision, including the focus on the use of the Greek alphabet instead of impacts, to confusion with translation and pronunciation.

So instead of the Greek alphabet, a supplemental list of names will be utilized for future storms. The list will consist of names from A to Z, except for the letters Q,U,X,Y and Z.

The list is as follows for the Atlantic: Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana and Will.

There will be no changes to the official start date of the Atlantic hurricane season this year. The season officially begins on June 1st.

The convention was held virtually this past Monday through Wednesday. In the meeting, the record 2020 Atlantic season was reviewed, along with preparation for this upcoming season.