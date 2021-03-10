Tips to keep your garden growing in 2021

Head to Logan’s Garden Shop and you’ll find both people and bees buzzing around the plants. With more of us staying at home due to the pandemic, the interest in gardening is growing.

“Asbolutely. Especially the vegetable crops. A lot of people want to plant at home, so both our seeds and our vegetable crops have really done a tremendous job,” says Bridget Zazzara of Logan’s Garden Shop.

While the weather lately has been lovely, do not let the warmth fool you. Freezes can and will still happen.

“So we’re still in that transition where we’ve got about another month that we really have to worry about potentially cold weather. I always say mid-April is safe to plant. You really should wait until then,” says Zazzara.

Zazzara encourages you to bring in your plants if the temperatures start to tumble.

“We just really advise looking at our signs that we have with all of our summer plants, really suggesting to people that you really should wait and bring them in on the cold nights. I just say to be on the safe side, if we’re going to have a 35 or less, just bring it in.”

If the temperatures are dropping and you cannot bring in your plants, Zazzara says to cover them.

“So certain plants that we have out here like the ferns, the geraniums, some things are a little bit more heartier, but I still would advise covering it with a cloth or something. If we have a twenty-degree night, they’re taking their chances. No holes, cloth is better. And I personally use blankets or sheets.”

If you are starting a garden for the first time this year, make sure you remember the water.

“Definitely need to keep up with the watering. The first probably year for a permanent plant, tree shrub, perennial, you’d have to water about once a week when we go through these dry spells.”

Zazzara keeps a close eye on the weather and encourages you to do the same.

“Keep an eye on the weather for the next month. It’s really crucial that you watch it almost daily like we do. Just see what the weather’s going to do and decide there if you want to plant, bring in/cover or just wait.”