RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many Americans will be looking down at an election ballot Tuesday, everyone in the U.S. can also look up to see a total lunar eclipse.

Totality will be visible (assuming we have clear skies!) in the early morning hours Tuesday in North Carolina and all of North America. When the moon enters the Earth’s shadow, it will be the second lunar eclipse of the year, but it is the last total lunar eclipse until March 14, 2025.

This partial lunar eclipse begins at 4:09 a.m., generally in the western sky.

Totality begins at 5:17 a.m. and lasts until 6:42 a.m. This is the best time to view as the moon will take on a reddish color.

Working against seeing a perfect eclipse will be the fact that the moon will be low in the horizon close to daybreak. Sunrise Tuesday is 6:44 a.m. and the moon sets at 6:49 a.m.

When you consider all this, the absolute best times to watch will be around 6 a.m.

During a lunar eclipse, there are several phases as the Earth’s shadow is cast on the moon. The first phase is the penumbra, which is the part of the Earth’s shadow where the Sun is only partially covered by the Earth. The umbra is where the Sun is completely hidden.

The Moon’s appearance isn’t affected much by the penumbra. The real action begins when the Moon starts to disappear as it enters the umbra at 4:09 a.m. EST. Totality lasts for about 90 minutes before the Moon begins to emerge from the central shadow.

When the Earth blocks the Sun, it casts two shadows; a dark, inner umbra where the Sun is completely blocked from view and an outer, pale-gray penumbra.

Unlike a solar eclipse, all phases of a lunar eclipse are safe to view, both with the naked eye and an unfiltered telescope.

This is the first total lunar eclipse to occur on Election Day as we know it in the U.S. and something that won’t happen again until 2394.

The Presidential Election Day Act was passed on January 23, 1845. This is the act that passed to establish a uniform time for holding elections for electors of President and Vice President in all the States of the Union.

This is the act that selected the Tuesday after the first Monday in November to hold U.S. elections and there has never been a total lunar eclipse on that election day.