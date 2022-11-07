RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Tuesday morning, be sure to look up for a celestial show—one that we won’t see for the next 3 years!

A total Lunar Eclipse will grace our skies, but you’ll probably have to set an alarm.

“The main action starts when the moon moves into Earth’s umbral shadow, that’s the dark, inner shadow and that’s the partial eclipse, and that starts at 4:09 am eastern Tuesday November 8, Election Day,” explains Dr. Amy Sayle, the Science Education Specialist at the Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill.

Dr. Sayle goes on to say the best thing about a lunar eclipse is that you don’t need any special glasses or telescopes to see it, just yourself and a good view of the sky.

So what causes a Lunar Eclipse?

“A lunar eclipse happens when the full moon passes into Earth’s shadow, so the lineup is Sun, Earth, Moon,” Dr. Sayles says.

When the Moon moves into the Earth’s darkest shadow just after 4 a.m. is when the moon starts to turn red, but:

“The color depends on what’s in Earth’s atmosphere during that particular eclipse, so sometimes it looks more red, sometimes more orange, sometimes more brown, so you’ll have to get up early Tuesday morning if you want to find out,” Dr. Sayles says.

With the time change, the sky gets brighter earlier in the morning, so the total eclipse when the moon looks the most red, might not be as vibrant. But every eclipse is worth seeing, even if only to remind us we’re part of something bigger.

“You really get a sense that we live in a solar system with these massive moving objects, and you really get a feel for that when you observe an eclipse,” Dr. Sayles adds.

To learn more about the specifics on how a lunar eclipse works, as well as how to “make” a lunar eclipse at home, click here.