Triangle has coldest morning in more than 4 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday morning, temperatures in the Triangle dropped all the way down to 15 degrees, which is not only 17 degrees cooler than the average of 32, it was also the coldest morning we’ve experienced in more than four years.

The last time the Triangle was colder than 15 degrees was 1,473 days ago on Jan. 18, 2018, when the morning low fell to a bitter 10 degrees.

Do you remember January 2018? That low of 10 degrees wasn’t even the coldest morning that month.

On the morning of Jan. 7, temperatures fell all the way down to 4 degrees only to be followed by a high temperature of 71 degrees — less than a week later on Jan. 12.

The month of January 2018, while being slightly cooler than average, had more precipitation than average, with a notable 7 inches of snow that month.

It was cold for the Sandhills as well Sunday. Fayetteville fell to 16 degrees Sunday morning, and the last time they were that cold was also January of 2018: Jan. 8 specifically, when they also dropped to 16 degrees.

January of this year is also trending slightly cooler than average, but our February will start on a warm note.

