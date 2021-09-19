Tropical Storm Peter forms along with a new tropical depression. Will it impact central NC?

The tropics remain active with two new systems in the Atlantic as of Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Peter formed early Sunday morning and is the 16th named storm of the 2021 season.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Peter is about 470 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving to the west-northwest at 15 miles per hour. Sustained winds were 45 miles per hour.

Some additional strengthening is possible before Peter begins to weaken later Monday and into Tuesday.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Peter passing north of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

We also now have Tropical Depression Seventeen over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Seventeen has sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is moving to the north-northwest at 14 miles per hour.

The depression could become a tropical storm later today or Monday. The next name on the list is Rose.

The system is forecast to stay out to sea. Neither is expected to impact central North Carolina